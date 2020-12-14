New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who promised to implement the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA in West Bengal, was on Monday given upgraded security with a bulletproof car after he suffered a mob attack last week during party president JP Nadda’s rally in the state. Vijayvarghiya already has ‘Z-category’ security. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari, TMC Heavyweight, May Resign From West Bengal Legislative Council Today

The development comes days after his car came under attack after stones were hurled at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy during his visit to Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal on December 10.

Kailash Vijayvargiya was not hurt in the incident. However, he had alleged that his car was further damaged "by lathi-wielding TMC (Trinamool Congress) miscreants who along with policemen charged towards BJP workers".

Reports said that BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car was also completely ransacked in the melee, while party vice-president Mukul Roy sustained minor injuries.

Referring to the incident, Shah had said,” The attack is condemnable… The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.” Three IPS officers from the state were subsequently called in for central deputation.

Meanwhile, Shah will go on a two-day visit to West Bengal from December 19 to 20 to attend several party programmes, ahead of the Assembly elections due next year.