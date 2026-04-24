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‘BJP betrays Punjabis again’: Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction after Raghav Chadha leaves AAP

'BJP betrays Punjabis again': Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after Raghav Chadha leaves AAP

Published date india.com Updated: April 24, 2026 5:12 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
'BJP betrays Punjabis again': Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after Raghav Chadha leaves AAP
(Image: ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction: The former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his first reaction to the leaders taking an exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a historic political update, the former MP and leader of the AAP, Raghav Chadha, announced at a press conference on Friday that he’s leaving the AAP and joining the BJP. At this, Arvind Kejriwal on his X account said, “BJP has betrayed Punjabis once again.”

The AAP leader gave the statement in Hindi, which translates to “BJP again pushes against Punjabis” in English.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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