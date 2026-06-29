New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started the preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, scheduled to be held early next year. On Sunday, state president Pankaj Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh held a meeting with senior office-bearers from the Awadh, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur regions. According to the sources, the meeting focused on analysing the challenges faced by the party in these constituencies.
After the formation of the party’s new state team, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dharampal Singh held a meeting with party leaders. During the meeting, front organisations and regional presidents were directed to announce their new teams by July 15. Leaders were also instructed to include only active members and office-bearers in the new teams, while replacing inactive members with new faces.
It is important to note that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has 16 spokespersons, all of whom have been serving since the tenure of former state president Swatantra Dev Singh. This time, the party has also created the post of chief spokesperson. According to the reports, seven to eight of the existing spokespersons could be replaced. The state leadership has directed that inactive spokespersons should make way for new ones.
The party wants to build a team of spokespersons capable of effectively presenting its position in the media ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. At the same time, the BJP is keen to retain experienced and articulate spokespersons to avoid losing institutional knowledge and media experience. The reshuffle is expected to take place by the end of July.
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