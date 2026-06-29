BJP’s masterplan for UP Assembly elections ready? Saffron camp gears up to secure victories in 129 seats it lost in 2022 Assembly polls, plans to…

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 255 seats, while the NDA alliance secured 274 seats in total.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/bjp-bharatiya-janata-party-nda-saffron-camp-narendra-modi-amit-shah-jp-nadda-nitin-nabin-yogi-adityanath-samajwadi-party-akhilesh-yadav-bsp-mayawati-8460502/ Copy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started the preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, scheduled to be held early next year. On Sunday, state president Pankaj Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh held a meeting with senior office-bearers from the Awadh, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur regions. According to the sources, the meeting focused on analysing the challenges faced by the party in these constituencies.

After the formation of the party’s new state team, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dharampal Singh held a meeting with party leaders. During the meeting, front organisations and regional presidents were directed to announce their new teams by July 15. Leaders were also instructed to include only active members and office-bearers in the new teams, while replacing inactive members with new faces.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Results:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 255 seats, while the NDA alliance secured 274 seats in total.

The NDA suffered defeats in 129 Assembly constituencies.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed to win only 33 seats, while the NDA alliance secured 36 seats, resulting in defeats in 44 parliamentary constituencies.

These lost seats are expected to pose a major challenge for the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP has already started preparations for the next electoral battle.

During Sunday’s meetings across the three regions, office-bearers from these Assembly constituencies and districts were invited to participate.

Apart from current office-bearers, senior workers and former functionaries with in-depth knowledge of the region were also present.

Party leaders asked them to begin preparations for these seats immediately, analyse shortcomings from previous elections and suggest measures to address them.

They were also instructed to strengthen outreach efforts and engage more actively with local communities.

Half of BJP spokespersons likely to be replaced by end of July

It is important to note that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has 16 spokespersons, all of whom have been serving since the tenure of former state president Swatantra Dev Singh. This time, the party has also created the post of chief spokesperson. According to the reports, seven to eight of the existing spokespersons could be replaced. The state leadership has directed that inactive spokespersons should make way for new ones.

The party wants to build a team of spokespersons capable of effectively presenting its position in the media ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. At the same time, the BJP is keen to retain experienced and articulate spokespersons to avoid losing institutional knowledge and media experience. The reshuffle is expected to take place by the end of July.