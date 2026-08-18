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BJP announces key appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges, check full list here

Satish Poonia, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as Punjab Incharge. Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP and National Head Quarter In-charge, has been appointed as Gujarat In-charge.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 18, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
BJP announces key appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges, check full list here
BJP announces key appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced key appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges. As per the list, Vinod Tawde, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as Uttar Pradesh Incharge, with Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as Co-Incharge.

Satish Poonia, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as Punjab Incharge. Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP and National Head Quarter In-charge, has been appointed as Gujarat In-charge.

Read more: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases 12th List Of 7 Candidates For THESE States; Check Names

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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