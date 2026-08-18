BJP announces key appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges, check full list here

Satish Poonia, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as Punjab Incharge. Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP and National Head Quarter In-charge, has been appointed as Gujarat In-charge.

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BJP announces key appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced key appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges. As per the list, Vinod Tawde, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as Uttar Pradesh Incharge, with Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as Co-Incharge.

Satish Poonia, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as Punjab Incharge. Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP and National Head Quarter In-charge, has been appointed as Gujarat In-charge.