BJP announces key appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges, check full list here

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced key appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges. As per the list, Vinod Tawde, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as Uttar Pradesh Incharge, with Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as Co-Incharge.
Satish Poonia, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as Punjab Incharge. Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP and National Head Quarter In-charge, has been appointed as Gujarat In-charge.
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