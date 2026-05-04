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BJPs breaches Mamatas fort in West Bengal after historic win, to form government – Who will be CM?

BJP’s breaches Mamata’s fort in West Bengal after historic win, to form government – Who will be CM?

The BJP has crossed the majority mark in West Bengal, leading in more than 190 seats, as per early trends. The TMC is leading in 99 seats.

BJP’s breaches Mamata’s fort in West Bengal after historic win, to form government – Who will be CM?| Image: AI

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a massive lead in West Bengal, leading in over 190 seats, as per early trends. The early trends started to come soon after counting of votes began at 8 am.

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