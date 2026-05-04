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BJP’s breaches Mamata’s fort in West Bengal after historic win, to form government – Who will be CM?

The BJP has crossed the majority mark in West Bengal, leading in more than 190 seats, as per early trends. The TMC is leading in 99 seats.

Published date india.com Updated: May 4, 2026 12:58 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
bjp mejority west bengal tmc
BJP’s breaches Mamata’s fort in West Bengal after historic win, to form government – Who will be CM?| Image: AI

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a massive lead in West Bengal, leading in over 190 seats, as per early trends. The early trends started to come soon after counting of votes began at 8 am.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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