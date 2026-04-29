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BJP button on EVM taped, option to vote Lotus symbol blocked; Heres what happened in Abhishek Banerjees Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency

BJP button on EVM taped, option to vote Lotus symbol blocked; Here’s what happened in Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency

Complaints from Falta claim BJP’s Lotus symbol was blocked on EVMs using tape, prompting the Election Commission to order a repoll in affected booths.

EVM tampering screengrab (social media X)

West Bengal Elections 2026: In a significant development of concern amid the second phase of voting in the state, tension rose in Falta, an Assembly seat under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. Just as polling reaches a crucial stage, the area, represented by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, has turned into a flashpoint with multiple complaints and confrontations. In the recent development on polling day, fresh allegations have made the situation more serious where the BJP candidate Debangshu Panda accused the Trinamool Congress of stopping voters from casting ballots in his favour. More important, images were shared on social media with complaints of EVM malfunction and tampering from several booths in Falta by the BJP.

Election Commission takes action after EVS covered with tape

The Election Commission took note of the issue and ordered a repoll in affected booths after reports claimed that a BJP candidate’s name on the EVM was covered with tape. In response to the claims, State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal called the matter serious and said a wider repoll could happen if more cases are found.

BJP IT chief Amit Malviya said booth numbers 144, 170 and 189 were affected. The videos showed tape placed next to names of BJP and CPM candidates, though CPM has not responded yet.

This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from… pic.twitter.com/sKw3mcdA86 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 29, 2026

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Sharing videos, Malviya wrote, “This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour.” He added, “In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice.”

EC orders probe after video showing voter intimidation surfaces in Diamond Harbour

In another related significant development, the Election Commission ordered a probe after a video purportedly showing bike-borne men intimidating locals in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency ahead of the second phase of polls in West Bengal surfaced on social media, a senior official was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

“The Election Commission is addressing the matter so that these threats get curbed by today,” the official told PTI.

Notably, the election campaigning for the second phase of the Assembly polls are underway on April 29 will end on Monday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

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