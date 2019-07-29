New Delhi: Even as the media was agog over the deployment of additional forces in the Valley, the BJP has called the members of its core group in Jammu & Kashmir for an urgent meeting in the national capital on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the timing of the meeting hasn’t been conveyed so all the members would be arriving in Delhi on Monday itself, to be available when required.

Party Working President JP Nadda is most likely to chair the meeting which will also see General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh in attendance. Media reports said PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah could also attend the meeting tomorrow.

However, state unit members revealed that the agenda had yet been discussed with them.

A senior party leader, refusing to be named, told a leading daily, “Going by the hurry in which the meeting is being convened, there seems to be something important — maybe discussions on Article 35A (which empowers the J&K legislature to define permanent residents of the state) or the much-awaited Assembly elections,” said a senior party leader in J&K who did not want to be named.

But others don’t think Article 35A could be on agenda. A party member to be present at the meeting said they wouldn’t be summoned for a discussion on Article 35A as it is pending before the Supreme Court. “We will go by the decision of the court,” he said.

They also rule out that the movement of additional paramilitary forces to J&K is linked with Centre’s plan to abrogate Article 35A and Article 370 (special status to J&K). A party leader alleged that it was Kashmiri politicians who were trying to stoke passions ahead of Assembly elections. “They always raise such fears ahead of every election so as to create an atmosphere against pro-India parties.”

The Election Commission had anyway said that any discussion regarding Assembly elections would happen after Amarnath Yatra, which ends on August 15.

Many BJP leaders, however, rule out Assembly this year. Sources told a daily that units of the Sangh Parivar fear that elections will bring Kashmir-centric parties back to power.

As far as the deployment of additional forces is concerned, people are relating it to recent statements from the political and security establishment.

At a function in Kathua last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that a resolution of the Kashmir issue was on the cards. “Agar baat-cheet se nahi, to kaisey, humein achchhi tarah maloom hai (If talks don’t work out, we know how to resolve the issue),” he had said.

Speaking at Kargil Vijay Diwas function in Drass on July 26, Army chief General Rawat had said that “any local militant picking the gun against security forces will no longer be a militant. The gun and the man will be separated. The man will go to the grave and the gun will be with us.”