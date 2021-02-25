Alappuzha (Kerala): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other organisations have called for a 12-hour shutdown in Kerala’s Alappuzha after a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was allegedly killed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members during a clash in the district on Wednesday night. Also Read - PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Today, Will Inaugurate Various Projects

"BJP and other Hindu organisations have called for a hartal in Alappuzha district from 6 am to 6 pm to protest against the incident," said BJP district president MV Gopakumar. The party has also demanded ban on SDPI after the killing.

An RSS worker was allegedly killed by SDPI members after a clash erupted between two groups in Cherthala, Vayalar yesterday night. According to the police, the deceased is identified as Rahul Krishna alias Nandu, a native of Vayalar.

Three RSS workers and six SDPI workers were also injured in the clash that took place around 8 pm. There is a heavy deployment of police in the area following the incident.

A fund collection by SDPI activists on Tuesday was questioned by RSS workers and both organisations on Wednesday took out separate marches which ended up in the violence.

(With agency input)