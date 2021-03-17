Tamil Nadu Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the candidates’ list for three seats for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. The party has fielded Dr C Nagesh Kumar from Thalli seat while Bhojaranjan will contest from the Udhagamandalam constituency. R. Jayaseelan will contest Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections from Vilavancode seat. Notably, Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. Check BJP’s candidate list below: Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Congress Releases List of 4 Candidates, S Rajakumar To Contest From Mayiladuthurai

On Sunday, the BJP had released the first list of 17 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. According to the list released by the party, former Congress leader Kushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights whereas state party chief L Murugan will fight from Dharampur (SC) seats. H Rajan will contest from Karaikuddi, MR Gandhi from Nagarpur, K Annamalai from Arbakurchi, V Sriniwasan from Coimbatore and Khushbu Sundar from Thousand Lights assembly constituency. (Check the entire list here)

Meanwhile, the BJP also released names of candidates for the nine assembly constituencies in Puducherry. The saffron party fielded V. Saminathan (Lawspet), A. Namassivayam (Mannadipet), J. Saravana Kumar (Oussidu), John Kumar (Kamaraj Nagar), P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram (Kalapet), Vivilian Richards Johnkumar (Nellithope), Embalam R. Selvam (Manavely), G.N.S. Rajasekaran (Thirunallar) and V.M.C.S. Manoharen (Neravy TR Pattinam).

Keep a tab on india.com for latest updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021.