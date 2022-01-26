New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the final list of six candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly Election. The voting for 40 assembly constituencies in Goa will go to the polls on February 14.Also Read - Goa Election 2022: Why Congress Refused To Align With Shiv Sena, NCP

The six candidates announced by the BJP are Rajesh Tulshidas Patnekar from Bicholim, Joseph Robert Sequeira from Calangute, Antonio Fernandes from St Cruz, Janita Pandurang Madkaikar from Cumbarjua, Narayan G Naik from Cortalim, Anthony Barbosa from Curtorim.

Earlier, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said top BJP leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also be arriving in the state to campaign for the party ahead of the polls.