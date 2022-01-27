New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Punjab polls. The BJP has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from the Batala Assembly seat while Vijay Sampla was given a ticket from Phagwara.Also Read - Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga

Out of the total, three woman candidates were chosen by BJP including Seema Kumari from Bhoa (SC) seat, Vandana Sangwan from Balluana (SC) and Balwinder Kaur from Attari (SC). Also Read - After Taking Over Air India, Tata Group May Change Seating Arrangements And Dress Code Of Cabin Crew

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Darshan Singh Shivjot from Chamkaur Sahib (SC), Pradeep Singh Bhullar from Majitha, Kumari Amit Valmiki from Amritsar West (SC). Also Read - Smriti Irani Shares Emotional Post For Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar: ‘She Came Into My Life 17 Years Ago…’

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.