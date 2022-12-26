BJP Celebrates Silver Jubilee of Party; Calls For Inclusive Growth, Removal of Regional Imbalance

The party in a statement said the BJD has been carrying out development works in all villages, towns and areas; be it from Malkangiri to Mayurbhanj or Bargarh to Puri.

25 years of BJD: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged all to join the party and serve the state in its development.

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, celebrated the party’s Silver Jubilee in Odisha’s Puri on Monday. During the occasion, the party called for inclusive growth and removal of regional imbalance.

“The BJD is celebrating its 25 years of service of the people of Odisha. I am grateful to 4.5 crore people of Odisha for giving us an opportunity to serve them for 25 years. BJD will remain indebted to the people of Odisha for blessing us,” CM Naveen Patnaik said during the occasion.

He said the party’s main task is to ensure inclusive growth and the removal of regional imbalance.

“BJD stands for the entire Odisha……. Not just one group or one region or one class. Looking at the issues of Odisha, our party is working with a vision and professionalism. Be it flood or cyclone, Odisha has received accolades across the world for saving lives in any disaster. For us every life is precious,” he added.

Saying that Odisha used to depend on other states for food security earlier, the chief minister said the state is now sending rice to other states. “Our model of food security is being applauded in world forums,” he stated.

The party in a statement said the BJD has been carrying out development works in all villages, towns and areas; be it from Malkangiri to Mayurbhanj or Bargarh to Puri.

“Seeing our infrastructure and transparent governance, many investors evinced interest to invest in Odisha. Our youth will get jobs. There will be development across the State. Every life is precious to us,” the CM Said.

Talking about the COVID pandemic in Odisha, the CM said that during the Covid pandemic, Odisha provided testing and treatment services for free. “Odisha supplied oxygen to other states. Revolutionary schemes like BSKY were launched in the State. Our commitment is ‘Every life is precious’. We are working on the basis of this commitment,” he stated.

The chief minister urged all to join the party and serve the state in development.

“I appeal and request those who have faith in Odisha’s development and want to serve their state to come forward in large numbers and join the Biju Janata Dal. Be it any professional, artiste, social worker or sportsperson or farmers, as well as the youths who have vision for a New Odisha, they should come and join the BJD which is Odisha’s party,” he said.

The Biju Janata Dal was founded on December 26, 1997, and was named after its legendary leader Biju Patnaik, the father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The BJD, which is headed by Patnaik and is in power in Odisha since 2000, could not organise its foundation day function last year due to the Covid pandemic.