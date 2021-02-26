New Delhi: The viral ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme which has taken the internet by storm is now being used by politicians in their speeches. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda gave his own spin to the viral trend with reference to the upcoming polls in West Bengal. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi Pays Challan of Rs 500 After Mumbai Police Imposed Fine For Not wearing Helmet, Mask- Says ‘Pawri Nahi Hori Hai’

Addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Anandpuri, JP Nadda used the viral catchphrase to reiterate his pawri's promise of bringing 'parivartan' (change) in West Bengal.

Referring to the #PawriHoRahiHai meme in his speech, JP Nadda said: "Yeh Bengal ki prabuddh janta hai, yeh hum sab hai, aur Bengal main parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai. [This is the enlightened public of Bengal, this is us, and people are getting ready for a change in Bengal.]"

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted a video of JP Nadda’s take on ‘pawri’ trend which also showed the original video and meme reaction to Nadda’s statement.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) used the ‘pawri’ meme to take a pot shot at the BJP. Tweeting a photo from BJP’s public meeting where empty seats could be seen, the TMC said: “Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai! (This is Bengal BJP. This is their public meeting. And they have a party going on here!)”