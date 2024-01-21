Home

News

BJP Chief JP Nadda To Skip Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha On January 22, Here’s How He Will Attend

BJP Chief JP Nadda To Skip Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha On January 22, Here’s How He Will Attend

JP Nadda, the National President of Bhartiya Janata Party will be skipping the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22. Here's how he will attend the event..

BJP Chief JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP Chief JP Nadda To Skip Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha On January 22, Here’s How He Will Attend

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.