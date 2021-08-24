New Delhi: Hours after Maharashtra Police arrested Union minister Narayan Rane for his remarks on slapping Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not knowing the year of India’s independence, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda took to Twitter and launched a scathing attack against the Uddhav government. Calling the arrest violation of constitutional values, Nadda said that BJP will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action.Also Read - Narayan Rane Arrested in Ratnagiri For Remarks on Uddhav, Sena Workers Stage Protest in Mumbai | Top Developments

Narayan Rane was arrested by the Nashik Police at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district.

महाराष्ट्र सरकार द्वारा केंद्रीय मंत्री नारायण राणे जी की गिरफ़्तारी संवैधानिक मूल्यों का हनन है। इस तरह की कार्यवाही से ना तो हम डरेंगे, ना दबेंगे।

भाजपा को जन-आशीर्वाद यात्रा में मिल रहे अपार समर्थन से ये लोग परेशान है।

हम लोकतांत्रिक ढंग से लड़ते रहेंगे, यात्रा जारी रहेंगी। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 24, 2021



Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued a warrant for Union Minister Rane’s arrest after three first information reports were filed against him. However, India Today reported that there were four FIRs against him.

The arrests came after a district court in Ratnagiri and the Bombay High Court refused to grant relief to Rane. The minister had moved an anticipatory bail petition in the Ratnagiri court. In the High Court, he challenged the FIRs and sought protection from arrest, PTI reported. However, both courts rejected his pleas.

What Rane Said:

At an event in Raigad district on Monday, Rane claimed that Thackeray had forgotten the year of independence during his August 15 speech.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence,” Rane was quoted as saying by the news agency. “He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given [him] a tight slap.”