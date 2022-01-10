New Delhi: Joining the long list of politicians to get infected by a coronavirus in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The BJP leader said he got tested after manifesting initial symptoms. “I am feeling fine and have isolated myself on the advice of doctors,” he said in a tweet.Also Read - Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Tests Positive For COVID 'With Mild Symptoms'

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy CM Chowna Mein and Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar also announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19. All the leaders stated that their infection is mild are currently in home quarantine.

Amid the rapid rise of coronavirus infection in the country country, several politicals leaders in the past few days have tested positive for Covid. These include BJP leader Varun Gandhi, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Bharti Pawar, Nityanand Rai, and S.P. Singh Baghel and Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Manoj Tiwari. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala, Bihar deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Gujarat state minister Jitubhai Chaudhari, and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

As per experts experts, spurred by Omicron varinat, the third wave of Covid-19 have started in India. While the new strain has been dubbed less lethal in terms of its illness compared to Delta, it is still considered to be one of the most tranmissable variants till now.