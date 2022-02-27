New Delhi: The Twitter account of BJP chief JP Nadda was hacked on Sunday morning and several tweets were made from his account asking for cryptocurrency donations for Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russian after President Vladimir Putin authorized an invasion three days ago. However, the BJP national president’s Twitter account was restored moments after it was briefly hacked. Nadda’s account was also renamed to ‘ICJ Owns India’ during the hacked period.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli on Why he Could Not Connect With Ex-RCB Star KL Rahul

BJP national president JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/AdZ3fh7pd3 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

