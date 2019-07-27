New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to exempt women from paying the four per cent registration fee on the purchase of properties in the soon-to-be regularised colonies in Delhi.

Tiwari said, “This will be a big step towards women empowerment (in Delhi) as registration of properties in their name would ensure social security of women, particularly those belonging to the lower strata of society.”

In a written letter to Kejriwal dated July 25, Tiwari mentioned about a similar model which is already in place in Jharkhand where the BJP government has waived seven percent registration fee for women on purchase of properties.

In Jharkhand, women are entitled to pay just Re 1 for registering their properties. So far, nearly 1.25 lakh properties have been registered in the city since June 2017, when the scheme was launched, noted Tiwari.

Besides, he also urged the Aam Aadmi Party supremo to “withdraw all bureaucratic hurdles” and expedite the process to regularise unauthorised colonies so that the people living in those areas get their equal share in the development work in the national capital.

“I also urge you to make funds available to MCDs (municipal corporations of Delhi) for making lay out plans for these colonies at the earliest,” Tiwari added.

Notably, the government has decided to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

(With Agency inputs)