BJP Cites Congress’ ‘Historic, Unpardonable Crime’ As Rahul Rakes Up China Land Issue In Ladakh

Speaking at a public gathering in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Every individual here knows that China has taken away our land and the prime minister is not speaking the truth.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, in Kargil district, Ladakh, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi/Kargil: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday termed Congress’ past dealings with China as “historic and unpardonable crime” as the saffron party refuted the claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that China has “taken away our land”. Address a public gathering in Ladakh, Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that not an inch of land was taken away was “absolutely false”.

“I visited the whole of Ladakh on my motorcycle over the past week…Ladakh is a strategic place and when I was at Pangong lake, one thing was clear that China had taken over thousands of kilometers of Indian land. Unfortunately, the prime minister during an opposition meeting makes a statement that not an inch of our land was taken away which is ‘absolutely false’,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public gathering on the last day of his nine-day tour of Ladakh.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Kargil, Ladakh says, "…Ladakh is a strategic location…One thing is very clear China has taken away India's land…It is sad that the PM in the opposition meeting said that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China. This is a… pic.twitter.com/4oKeDZZAEv — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

“Every individual of Ladakh knows that China has taken away our land and the prime minister is not speaking the truth,” he alleged.

The former Congress chief’s remarks come after Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an informal conversation on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in Johannesburg.

‘Historic, Unpardonable Crime’

Refuting the Wayanad MP’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi quoted from selected works of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to say that his government had sent over 3,500 tonnes of rice in 1952 for the consumption of the Chinese Army which was “starving”.

Trivedi also asked the Congress to release its reported agreement with the Chinese Communist Party when the UPA was in power.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that the decision to send rice for the Chinese Army when India’s relations with China had started getting strained was not a mistake but a “historic and unpardonable” crime.

“Rahul Gandhi has a habit of making baseless and absurd comments about China”, he said, adding that the former Congress president makes remarks on India, its people and the RSS in a similar vein.

During the Doklam crisis, he had met the Chinese ambassador, Trivedi said.

The BJP leader asserted the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has notched up unprecedented success in its handling of India’s military, diplomatic and economic affairs.

Congress tries to weaken country when in opposition

The BJP leader further claimed that the Congress has always tried to weaken the country when in the opposition and asked the party to learn from the BJP which supported the then governments during crisis involving neighbours be it Pakistan or China.

“While the Congress government refused to punish Pakistan for its support to terrorism as it thought that this will harm peace talks, Modi’s policy is that terror and talks cannot go together. There is an atmosphere of peace and security while terror blasts routinely happened under the UPA,” Trivedi claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

