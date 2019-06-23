Indore: The International Yoga Day, on June 21, was celebrated all over the world with much enthusiasm and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation by performing yoga in a mega event in Ranchi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also attended major Yoga Day events across the country.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not participate in any event and conveyed her best wishes with a tweet.

Best wishes to all on the occasion of United Nations’ International Day of Yoga. সকলকে জানাই রাষ্ট্রসংঘের আন্তর্জাতিক যোগ দিবসের শুভেচ্ছা। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 21, 2019

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Saturday, did not ignore this stance of Mamata Banerjee and compared her with Pakistani’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, contending that they both did not perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga.

“Even when the whole world celebrated the Yoga Day with enthusiasm, Mamata Banerjee and Pakistan boycotted it. There is no difference between her and the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” said Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya also called Congress president Rahul Gandhi “mentally unsound” for sharing a picture of Army’s dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a caption ‘New India’.

The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014. The first International Yoga Day function held on June 21, 2015, at Rajpath in the national capital that witnessed Narendra Modi performing Yoga along with over 200 million people across the country.

(With ANI Inputs)