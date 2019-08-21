New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday concluded its membership drive with nearly four crore new members joining the party ranks.

In a statement, the saffron party said, “BJP has added 3,78,67,753 crore new members with the conclusion of its membership drive. The campaign which started on July 6 concluded on August 20”.

The drive ended with the party enrolling 1.6 crore more members than its target of 2.2 crore. It had 11 crore members at the beginning of the membership drive.

With this, the party’s current strength stands at 14.78 crore making it the largest political party in the world.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, a party vice-president and one of the co-convenors of the membership drive, called the exercise ‘very successful’ and expressed confidence that the total number may actually get close to 5 crore when the party collects the data from different parts of the country.

The membership drive had started on July 6 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah launching the same from Varanasi and Telangana respectively.

Uttar Pradesh registered the maximum number of new entries with over 65 lakh members, followed by West Bengal with 36 lakh, Gujarat with 34 lakhs and Delhi with 15 lakh.

Of these, while the majority of new members joined the party through a missed call, a large number also joined the party through its website and the NaMo app.

Earlier this year, the party retained power at the Centre by winning the general elections for the second time running, repeating its 2014 feat of winning via a majority of its own, but winning more seats than it did five years ago.

The BJP won 303 seats with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of which it is the largest member, winning 353 seats.