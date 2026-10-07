BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Kaamchor’ after INDIA bloc holds march to Election Commission, accuses him of trying to create anarchy with baseless ‘vote-chori’ charge

Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venuopal, have raised the issue of duplicate and non-existent voters on various occasions, demanding cleansing of the electoral rolls.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday decried the INDIA bloc MPs’ protest against the Election Commission as “theatrics on the street”, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to create anarchy with his “baseless” allegation of “vote-chori” instead of working diligently to regain people’s faith in favour of his party to win elections.

“The reality is that Rahul Gandhi is a ‘kaamchor’ (slacker) and he is levelling allegations of ‘vote-chori’,” party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi charged, adding, “How many times has Rahul Gandhi ever camped in a poll-bound state for at least one week or two weeks and campaigned for his party”.

BJP Launches All-Out Attack:

Launching an all-out attack, the BJP leaders also claimed that the protest march, organised under the aegis of the opposition INDIA bloc to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, was yet another attempt of the Congress to “relaunch” Gandhi by creating “chaos and confusion” on the SIR issue.

After opposition MPs were stopped from heading to the EC office, an over eight-hour standoff between the police and the Congress leaders ensued at the Akashwani Bhavan, before the Congress leaders were forcibly removed and detained.

Throughout the day, the BJP held four press conferences at the party headquarters, deploying its two senior spokespersons alongside the party’s national media co-convenor Pradeep Bhandari, to counter the Congress’ “vote-chori” charge. Several other ruling party leaders also attacked Gandhi, accusing him of “spreading lies”.

Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Opposition Parties

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Trivedi slammed the opposition parties for “theatrics on the streets” and asked the Congress whom it wants to benefit by demanding voting rights without verification to those identified as “absent, shifted, dead and duplicate” voters.

The Congress has been out of power in various states, including in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Odisha for the past several decades, he said, asking the main opposition party leaders who is responsible for the decline of their party.

Trivedi also alleged that the Congress organised the protest march just to “create ruckus” and keep the “spotlight” on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“This becomes clear from the Election Commission’s statement which clearly stated that neither INDI Alliance nor the Congress had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission. And when they were given time and asked to send their representative, they refused,” the BJP leader said addressing the last press conference on Tuesday night.

The EC was ready to send an official to the protest site to receive their memorandum of demands, but they refused, Trivedi said, adding that the poll panel’s statement “exposed the lies” of the Congress and Gandhi.

He also termed as “lie” the Congress’ claim that 300 MPs participated in the protest march, asking the opposition party if all of its MPs were even present at the protest site by the evening, leave aside those of INDIA bloc constituents.

(With PTI Inputs)