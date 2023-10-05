Home

BJP-Congress In Heated Poster War, Rahul Gandhi Depicted As ‘New Age Ravan’

A poster war between the Congress and the BJP escalated on Thursday as the ruling party shared a picture on X depicting Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravan'.

Images tweeted by @INCIndia, @BJP4India

New Delhi: The BJP and the Congress are engaged in a heated poster war on social media, with the ruling party sharing a poster which portrayed Rahul Gandhi as a “new age Ravan”. The depiction evoked a strong rebuke from the Congress who termed it as “unacceptable” and “downright dangerous”.

The BJP’s poster came in retaliation to a poster shared a day earlier by the Congress with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi captioned “The Biggest Liar” and another a mock movie poster depicting PM Modi and Home Minister Amit with the caption “Jumla Boy” Going to hit the election rally soon”.

Going to hit the election rally soon. pic.twitter.com/GCWWr2bwxi — Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2023

In retaliation, the BJP on Thursday shared a mock movie poster on X featuring Congress-scion Rahul Gandhi depicted as “new age Ravan”. “Bharat Khatre Mein Hai – A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros”, the poster was captioned.

The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat. pic.twitter.com/AwDKxJpDHB — BJP (@BJP4India) October 5, 2023

“The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat.” the BJP said on X.

This evoked a strong reaction from the Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, who said, it is intended to incite and provoke violence against the former Congress chief whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India.

“What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India,” he said in a post on X.

“It is one thing for the PM to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous,” Ramesh said.

“We will not be intimidated,” the Congress leader also asserted.

As the battle lines between the two main parties get drawn in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaders of both have intensified their attacks against each other.

The poster war between the two parties is likely to escalate further in the coming months as elections in five states and the general elections draw near.

Earlier too, both the parties had launched cartoon strips against leaders of both the opposing parties on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

