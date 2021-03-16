Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday night released their respective list of candidates who will be contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly election. At the moment, Puducherry is under the President’s rule as the Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell after it lost the confidence motion on February 22. However, after V Narayanaswamy resigned as the Chief Minister, nobody staked claim to form a government in Puducherry. The term of the Puducherry Assembly was set to expire on June 8, 2021. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Polls: BJP's 'Rath' Vandalised in Purulia After Abhishek Banerjee's Rally

As per updates from the Congress, the party has announced list of 14 candidates for the 2021 election, while the BJP fielded nine candidates. Among the Congress candidates, the party has allotted one seat to a female candidate. Also Read - 'When Are You Quitting Politics? Asks JP Nadda To Mamata Banerjee Over Her Balta House Comment

According to updates, former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy will not contest the 2021 assembly elections in Puducherry this year as he will look after the campaign and election management. This has been informed by Dinesh Gundu Rao who is the AICC in-Incharge of Puducherry. Also Read - No NEET, no Liquor Shops, More Employment: Congress Releases Manifesto Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

As per the EC announcement, Puducherry will go to polls in a single phase on April 6, while counting of votes will take place on May 2.

As the Congress, DMK and the BJP-led NDA squaring off against each other, Puducherry will see a three-way fight in the upcoming election. The Congress, however, had witnessed a few defections, where at least three MLAs, including Namassivayam, joined the BJP.

List of Congress candidates

Karthikeyan – Oussudu (SC)

P Selvanadane – Kardirgramam

M Kannan – Indira Nagar

MOHF Shahjahan – Kamraj Nagar

M Vaithianathan – Lawspet

S Senthil Kumaran – Muthialpet

T Djeamourthy – Ariankuppam

RKR Anantharaman – Manavely

M Kandasamy Embalam (SC)

V Vizeaveny – Nettapakkam (SC)

A Marimuthu – Nedungadu (SC)

R Kamalakannan – Thirunallar

AV Subramanian – Karaikal North

Ramesh Preambath – Mahe

List of BJP candidates

V Saminathan – Lawspet

A Namassivayam – Mannadipet

J Saravana Kumar – Oussidu (SC)

A John Kumar – Kamaraj Nagar

PML Kalyanasundaram – Kalapet

Vivilian Richards Johnkumar – Nellithope

Embalam R Selvam – Manavely

GNS Rajasekaran – Thirunallar

VMCS Manoharen – Neravy TR Pattinam

As per updates, the Puducherry Assembly has 33 seats, of which five are reserved and three members will be nominated by the Union Government through the Lt Governor. Thirty members of the Assembly will be elected by the voters.