Srinagar: A municipal councillor from BJP was shot dead by terrorists at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district late on Wednesday evening, police said. Police sources said three unidentified terrorists fired upon Tral municipal councillor Rakesh Pandita when he was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Pandita succumbed to his injuries whereas the daughter of his friend is seriously wounded. Also Read - Jammu & Kashmir Extends Covid-19 Lockdown, Some Restrictions Eased. Full Details Here

Three unidentified terrorists shot dead Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita Somnath this evening. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries: Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/CmElXVYeCv — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Police said Pandita was residing in secure accommodation at Srinagar and was provided two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) but did not take them on his Tral visit.

Police and security forces have cordoned the area and massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.

“The martyrdom of BJP worker Rakesh Pandita will not go in vain. The terrorists causing bloodbath in Kashmir Valley will be eliminated. It is a murder of humanity and Kashmiriyat,” Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh offered his condolences to Pandita’s family. “Deeply shocked by the fatal terror attack on Municipal Councillor of Tral, Pulwama, Rakesh Pandita. An extremely dastardly & inhuman act by those who do not want grassroot democracy to gain ground in Kashmir Valley! My deep condolences to the family.”

(With agency inputs)