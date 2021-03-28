Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik on Sunday rubbished reports of a meeting between NCP politburo Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a top industrialist’s residence in Ahmedabad saying “rumours are being spread on Twitter”. Also Read - Anil Deshmukh is Maharashtra's Accidental Home Minister: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

"A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumours are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," Malik said.

He alleged that such talk was the BJP's way of creating "confusion".

"It is completely false information deliberately pushed by some people to create confusion. It is something that BJP wants to create some confusion. Such a meeting has not taken place. There is no reason that Pawar should meet Shah," Malik said.

Following speculations in political circles on Shah’s meeting with Pawar, the Home Minister, in a press conference, parried a query on the purported meet, saying “everything cannot be made public”.

Shah’s cryptic reply stirred rumours about a “secret” meeting between the two leaders amid a crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena and NCP have been engulfed in an internal tussle over state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s title after the explosive Param Bir Singh letter.