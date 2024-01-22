BJP Criticises Rahul Gandhi For Losing Temper Towards Chants Of ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Home

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (credit:ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘losing’ his temper in response to chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and slogans supporting Prime Minister Modi during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and called the Wayanad MP ‘entitled dynast’.

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X (formally X) and said that Rahul Gandhi ‘arrogantly charged’ at the crowd.

“Some people chanted Jai Shri Ram & Modi Modi during his yatra, so Rahul Gandhi arrogantly charges at them. Security personnel stopped him. Mohabbat ki dukaan or Ahankaar ki Dukaan. Shameful & atrocious behaviour by the entitled dynast! He even made kissing actions to the crowd !!” he said on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi’s Tempramet Towards Chants Of ‘Jai Shri Ram’

A video of Rahul Gandhi showed him apparently losing his temper in response to chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and slogans supporting Prime Minister Modi during the Assam leg of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The incident came when the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ was on its fourth day in the northeastern state.

Sharing the video, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell, Amit Malviya, said, “Rahul Gandhi lost his cool after Jai Shri Ram and Modi Modi slogans were raised in his presence.”

“If this is how rattled he is, how will he face the people of this country in the days ahead, after the anti-Hindu Congress rejected the invite to be part of the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya?” he wrote on X.

Official Response From Congress

In a reply to Malviya, Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate said that his party leader “didn’t lose his cool” but went to meet the people who were sloganeering.

“You dimwit. Rahul Gandhi didn’t lose his cool. But went to meet the people who were sloganeering — and the moment he went amidst them they ran away What he did takes courage. Something that you and your master won’t ever understand. Now shut up and sit down,” Shrinate said.

Hitting out at the BJP government in Assam, another Congress leader, Anand Sharma, said that the incident should be criticised and that Chief Minister Sarma should respect the law and the Constitution.

“No matter how much we condemn this, it is still less. In democracy, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have the right to take out a yatra and speak. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma should respect law and constitution. Congress is not scared of such threats and it won’t have any effect on yatra. But, Congress won’t tolerate it, this is not acceptable in democracy,” the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

(With Inputs fron ANI)

