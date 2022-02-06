Lucknow: To condole the demise of legendary singer Lata the Mangeshkar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed the launch of its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patras (manifestos) for Uttar Pradesh and Goa Assembly Polls 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual rally in Goa has also been cancelled following the Bharat Ratna awardee’s death on Sunday.Also Read - In Caste-Centric Agra Rural, Can BJP's Baby Rani Maurya Break Mayawati's Jatav Vote Base in All-Dalit Showdown?

In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Shah, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad and BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh also observed two minutes of silence at the party office in Lucknow to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee. Shah was scheduled to be released party’s menifesto in Lucknow today. Also Read - Goa Assembly polls: PM Modi To Address Virtual Rally In Panaji Today, Gadkari To Release BJP Manifesto

Lucknow | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Adityanath, Dy CM KP Maurya & UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh observe 2-minute silence to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar The release of BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls postponed due to demise of Lata Mangeshkar pic.twitter.com/7CKR0cItmi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

Also Read - Amit Shah To Release BJP Manifesto For Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Today

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told news agency ANI that party has cancelled PM’s rally and other major party functions following the death of Lata Mangeshka’s singer. Sawant said that a two-day state mourning would be observed following the legendary singer’s demise.

launch of Manifesto at the hands of Shri @nitin_gadkari ji and all other political rallies. — BJP Goa (@BJP4Goa) February 6, 2022

Goa BJP was also supposed to release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections. Nitin Gadkari’s meeting has also been cancelled, he informed.

Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92

Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Her last rites will be performed with full State honours on Sunday at 6:30 pm in at Shivaji Park Mumbai. The mortal remains of the singer will be taken from the hospital at 12.30 to her home Prabhu Kunj. Her mortal remains will be there till 3 pm.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, said today, “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19.”

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

Polling in UP

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.