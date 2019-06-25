New Delhi: A BJP delegation led by BJP MP S S Ahluwalia on Tuesday submitted its report to party’s National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on killings of party workers and the violence in Bhatpara, West Bengal.

Fresh clashes had broken out in Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas past weekend after the BJP delegation, out to monitor the situation, visited the area. Several persons were injured in the skirmish that is reported to have broken out between warring party workers of the TMC and the BJP.

The visiting BJP team also comprised lawmakers Satya Pal Singh and B D Ram. Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

As the delegation left, two groups, one led by the BJP and other by TMC, engaged in a battle as both sides hurled country-made bombs and stones at each other. Section 144 had to be imposed in the area.

The three-member delegation, comprising Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and Vishnu Dayal Ram, visited the house of the two deceased – Rambabu Shaw and Dharambir Shaw – in Bhatpara and said the bereaved families would be given financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each.

“When the clash between two groups took place, police baton-charged one group and shot at the other. We want to know who took that decision? Who was behind this conspiracy? There should be a thorough probe into this. We will submit the report to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and apprise him of the on-ground situation here,” Ahluwalia said.

“Police opened fire on innocent, common people. They have shot everyone here. Police held a press conference and said they fired in the air. If it was true, then how did the people get shot? Were they flying in the air?” he had asked.

Bhatpara had witnessed clashes between rival groups suspected to be affiliated to TMC and BJP a couple of days before than in which two people had died.