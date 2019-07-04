New Delhi: The BJP Disciplinary Committee on Thursday issued a showcause notice to Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya over a row of him thrashing a municipal corporator with a cricket bat last month in broad public view.

This development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned his actions and said, “beta kisi ka bhi ho, aise logo ki party see nikal dena chahiye” (regardless of whose son he is, such people should be sacked from the party).

Modi’s remarks came during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament. The PM reportedly said, “We do not want any leaders who spoil the party’s image. Whosoever’s son, such leaders should be removed from the party.”

Not only this but PM Modi also slammed party leaders for giving a rousing welcome to Akash Vijayvargiya after he was released from jail and added, “Those who welcomed him, such leaders should also be sacked from the party.”

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP General Secretary and Akash’s father, received him outside the jail with his supporters. They garlanded him and took him back home in a procession firing gunshots in the air and bursting firecrackers along the way.

The BJP MLA spent four nights in jail for thrashing with a cricket bat a municipal corporation official who was trying to evict occupants of a house declared dangerous for living. He was granted bail a Special Court in Bhopal on Saturday.

With IANS inputs