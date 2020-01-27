New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing ‘dirty politics’ over Shaheen Bagh protests. Asserting that everyone has right to protest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener said that the BJP does not want that closed road in Shaheen Bagh to be reopened.

“People are facing problems due to closed road in Shaheen Bagh. I can give you this in writing, BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh. The Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road (where anti-CAA protests are going on) will remain closed till February 8 (election day) and it will open February 9,” claimed Kejriwal.

Furthermore, he added that law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and ‘if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour’. The Chief Minister also advisedthe BJP leaders to visit the protest site and hold talks with the protesters.

His statement comes after BJP leaders — JP Nadda and Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the ruling AAP of doing ‘vote-bank’ politics. Taking to Twitter Nadda had asked the AAP national convener ‘if acting against anti-nationals would hurt his vote bank’.

“Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ in JNU. They were threatening to violate India’s sovereignty. Law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in Jan 2019 were ready to file chargesheet. They (police) sought Kejriwal’s permission to prosecute this ‘tukde tukde’ gang but one year later, till yesterday, no permission was granted. Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India? Is it because acting against these anti-nationals will hurt his vote bank.”

Later, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad echoed similar remarks and targeted CM Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. “AAP leaders are supporting people of Shaheen Bagh but are failed to raise their voice when the students are not able to go to school and ambulances are not able to reach hospital in time”, Prasad said.