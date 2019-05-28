Kolkata: Ever since Lok Sabha election results came out last week, Trinamool Congress has alleged that BJP workers either took over or vandalised their party office. The latest complaint relates to TMC’s Durgapur office which, the party claims, has been vandalised by BJP workers.

Pandaveswar TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari told media, “BJP is doing tandav in Bengal. If BJP doesn’t stop its workers, we’ll retaliate. We won’t sit quietly. You’ve won in Bengal but you can’t break a TMC office.”

The incident was reported on Monday. Sporadic incidents of post-poll clashes have also been reported from West Bengal, especially since the Lok Sabha results came out last week. Poll-related clash between TMC and BJP workers saw one dead and several injured last Saturday.

Police sources were quoted by media as saying that TMC workers were beaten up allegedly by BJP supporters in Coochbehar’s Sitai, Titagarh in North 24 Parganas and New Town area near Kolkata.

In Coochbehar, the Trinamool alleged its party offices at Bakshirhat, Mahishkuchi, Rampur, Shalbari were vandalised by BJP activists. TMC party office in Sitalkuchi area of the district was also ransacked.

“Since the results came in, BJP workers have either locked down our party offices or vandalised them or set them on fire,” said TMC’s Sitalkuchi block president Abed Ali Miya.

However, the BJP has enough to complain about too. Past Sunday, a BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants late in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district. Security forces had to be deployed in the area. An investigation was begun.

Chandan Shaw was shot dead by unidentified miscreants when he was on his way home around 10.30 PM. Sources said four miscreants on two motorcycles accosted Shaw. One of them fired from close range. Shaw was rushed to Bhatpara state general hospital where he was declared brought dead.