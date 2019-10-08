Dehradun: In yet another disciplinary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday expelled 4 members from the party for ‘indulging in anti-party activities. The complete list of the defaulters was tweeted by news agency ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand has expelled four members from the party for 'indulging in anti-party activities.' pic.twitter.com/1qTE5TcD0k — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

Just a few days back, the saffron party had expelled 90 members in Uttarakhand for similar reasons. The action was taken by state BJP president Ajay Bhatt on the basis of reports furnished by organisational committees constituted at the district level.

There are several instances when the party had to take such disciplinary actions. In August 2019, former Himachal Pradesh power minister Anil Sharma was dismissed from the party on the demand of a section of local leaders. Following the expulsion, BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh had said, “Who so ever be, if he goes against the party line, he will have to face action. He (Sharma) went against the party line. So action has been taken against him.”

In yet another incident in August, the BJP expelled four-time lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping an Unnao teen and threatening her family. The decision was taken amid public outcry days after the survivor and her lawyer were critically wounded while two of her relatives were killed in a road accident near Rae Bareli district.

These series of expulsions have come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held crucial “discipline sessions” this August, as reported by NDTV. The sessions held by PM Modi had come after Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP veteran Kailash Vijayvargiya and an MLA from Madhya Pradesh, assaulted an official with a cricket bat.