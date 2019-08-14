New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expelled former Himachal Pradesh power minister Anil Sharma from the party. “Who so ever be, if he goes against the party line, he will have to face action. He (Sharma) went against the party line. So action has been taken against him,” noted BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh.

The action was taken against the minister after a section of local leaders constantly demanded the party to throw Anil Sharma out of the party.

The son of former Union Minister Sukh Ram had quit the BJP and joined Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. During the parliamentary elections this year, Sharma’s son Aashray Sharma contested for the Congress party from Mandi seat.

Refusing to campaign against his own son, Anil Sharma had resigned from the Jai Ram Thakur cabinet. Therefore, the BJP fielded sitting MP Ram Swaroop Sharma in place of Anil Sharma in the Lok Sabha polls 2019. Even after resigning from the party, Anil Sharma continued to criticise the BJP government.