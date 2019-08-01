New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled four-time lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was accused of raping an Unnao teen and threatening her family. The decision was taken amid public outcry days after the survivor and her lawyer were critically wounded while two of her relatives were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three police personnel, including two women cops, who were appointed for the security of the survivor have been suspended, stated news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court on Thursday also transferred four cases in connection with the Unnao rape survivor from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial which will be on a daily basis. The trial will be completed within 45 days.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi had said, “Doctors are the best judges, they can decide whether she and her lawyer can be airlifted to Delhi.”Speaking about the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer King George Medical University hospital of Lucknow noted, “Their condition is critical. Both are on ventilator. But their condition is stable like yesterday. Their treatment is being done by team of experts at KGMU,free of cost.”

During the hearing, the apex court said that the state would provide compensation to the rape survivor and her family. Referring to the victim of the accident case which is being investigated by the CBI, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked, “What is the condition of the victim? Solicitor General says, ‘She is on ventilator’ CJI asks ‘Is she in the condition to move? We don’t want to move the victim, she can be airlifted. We can ask AIIMS.”

Ranjan Gogoi also lashed out at Solicitor General Tushar Mehta by saying, “How much time do you need (for investigating the accident of Unnao rape survivor & others)?’ Solicitor General says, ‘A month’. CJI replies ‘A month? No, investigate in 7 days.”