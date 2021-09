Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party has picked Priyanka Tibrewal to contest from Bhabanipur seat against Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. Bypolls to the Bhabanipur assembly seat in West Bengal will be held on September 30 and the counting will take place on October 3.Also Read - Mamata Banerjee to File Nomination For Bypoll to Bhabanipur Assembly Seat Today

Further, the party has fielded Milan Ghosh from Samserganj and Sujit Das from Jangipur.

More details to follow…