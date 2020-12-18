New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a police complaint against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of trying to instigate farmers by tearing copies of the farm laws inside the Delhi Assembly. Also Read - If DDMA Prohibits Gatherings, Evict Protestors From Outside CM's Residence: Delhi HC to Police

Delhi BJP’s IT Cell chief (social media) Abhishek Dubey filed the complaint alleging that Kejriwal was trying to encourage the farmers’ agitation in the national capital and conspiring to incite riots. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Agri Laws Not Introduced Overnight, Govt Serious About MSP, Says PM Modi | Top Points

“Arvind Kejriwal is conspiring to intensify the farmers’ protest in Delhi and to trigger riots in the city. On December 17, he called a special session of the Delhi Assembly. During the debate on farm issues, he violated the Constitution and tore copies of the Centre’s farm laws. This has motivated the farmers and there are attempts to trigger riots in Delhi,” Dubey has alleged in his complaint. Also Read - 'Farm Laws Wapas Jao': Artist Comes up With Punjabi Version of 'Bella Ciao' to Support Farmers' Protest | WATCH

Requesting the Delhi Police to intervene in the matter and file an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “In case the situation in Delhi worsens, Kejriwal should be held responsible and appropriate actions should be taken against him.”

Here’s what happened

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tore up copies of the three farm laws recently passed by the Centre during a one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

Tearing the copies, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am pained that I have to do this. I did not intend to, but I cannot betray the farmers of my country who have been sleeping on the streets in the coldwhen the temperature is just 2 degrees Celsius.”

The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws.

Speaking about the three farm laws, Kejriwal said the Delhi Assembly rejects them and appeals to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers.

Kejriwal further said 20 protesting farmers have died so far and asked the Centre when it will “wake up”. He said the Centre should not be under the impression that the farmers camping at the protest sites will simply return to their homes.

(With inputs from agency)