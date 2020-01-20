New Delhi: JP Nadda was on Monday formally elected as the new national president of the BJP. The 59-year-old, who was elected unopposed, will succeed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as BJP chief.

Nadda was last year appointed as the party’s first-ever working president after Shah became the Union Home Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet for his second term. However, Shah, who became the party chief after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, also continued as party chief with Nadda functioning as working president.

The Home Minister has to leave the post as under the party’s constitution, one person can hold only one post at a time.

Earlier, several Union Ministers as well as ministers and leaders from states, were present at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Nadda. Radha Mohan Singh, senior leader and in-charge of the party’s organisational election process, had announced the election schedule after the party conducted its internal poll exercises in 21 of the state’s 36 state and union territory units.

As per the BJP constitution, its national president can only be elected after organisational election exercise is completed in at least half of the total state and union territory units.

Nadda’s name was proposed by Shah, along with two former national presidents Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. A former Union Health Minister, he was also in-charge of the BJP’s election campaign in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh in general elections last year. The saffron party won 62 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Incidentally, Shah too led the party’s election campaign in UP in 2014. Under his leadership, the BJP won a whopping 73 seats in the state.