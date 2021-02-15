New Delhi: Stoking a fresh controversy, Tripura CM Biplab Deb said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not only planned to expand across the country but also in neighbouring nations like Nepal and Sri Lanka. Speaking at a BJP event in Agartala, Deb said that Amit Shah, who was then BJP national president talked about ‘overseas’ expansion after winning in all the states in India. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir to Get Statehood at Right Time: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Biplab Deb said Amit Shah, who was then BJP chief, during a meeting spoke about 'overseas expansion after emerging victorious in all the states in India'. "Reacting to Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal secretary of BJP) statement that BJP formed its government in most of the states, the then BJP chief Amit Shah said that now Sri Lanka and Nepal are left. We have to form a government there too", the Tripura CM

"We were talking in the state guesthouse when Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal secretary of BJP) said that BJP formed its government in several states. In reply, Amit Shah said that now Sri Lanka and Nepal are left. 'We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government'," Biplab Deb while reminiscing an old conversation.