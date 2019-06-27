New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed his reservations against joining hands with Trinamool Congress (TMC) by blaming Mamata Banerjee and “her nature” for TMC’s failures in West Bengal.

The Congress Lok Sabha spokesperson hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying, “People say something & then go back on their words, it’s her nature. If she is serious she’ll have to talk to our senior leadership.”

Pointing out the increase in the BJP mandate in West Bengal, he said, “The way BJP is growing in Bengal, it is due to Mamata ji’s failures.”

Mamata Banerjee had earlier reached out to the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Congress party seeking their support in defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday had claimed that the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state and the TMC, Congress, and CPM should join hands in order to defeat them.

“The people of the state are witnessing in Bhatpara what happens if you vote for the BJP. I feel all of us should come together in the fight against the BJP,” she said in the state assembly.

The Congress and the Left, however, are believed to have not warmed up well to the idea floated with by Banerjee.

CPM politburo member Hannan Mollah also responded to her statement on Wednesday saying, “She is a selfish leader. She is doing this because she is helpless (right now). We will wait and watch before making any commitment.”