New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has distanced itself from the heroic welcome accorded to the men accused of inciting violence in Bulandshahr wherein an inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed. Earlier last week, of the total 33 men accused in the case, six were released on bail and were welcomed with garlands amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

“If supporters of people who have been released from jail welcome them, the government and BJP have nothing to do with it. The Opposition should not make a mountain out of a molehill,” Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The accused released on bail are Jeetu Fauji, Shikhar Agarwal, Upendra Singh Raghav, Hemu, Saurav and Rohit. Inspector Subodh Kumar and a local youth were killed in Bulandshahr last year when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter.

However, this is not the first time the Bharatiya Janata Party has been facing flak for welcoming accused. Last year, BJP leader and the then Union Minister Jayant Sinha had courted controversy after pictures of him garlanding the eight men convicted in Ramgarh lynching case went viral on social media.