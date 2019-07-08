New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday rejected Congress allegations about Bharatiya Janata Party’s role behind ‘orchestrating Karnataka political crisis‘. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Singh said, “Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. We never indulged in horse trading.”

Mocking Rahul Gandhi over his resignation, Singh reportedly said,”BJP never put any pressure on other parties’ leaders. The trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress. When he (Rahul) himslef resigned from his post how can we be blamed.”

Congress spokesperson Rajdeep Singh Surjewala had accused the BJP of “denigrating democracy by orchestrating defections” in Karnataka. Surjewala had also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting defections in his party, hurling a new acronym “MODI – Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India”.

Meanwhile, political crisis in Karnataka escalated on Monday morning after all the Congress ministers in the state Cabinet submitted their resignations to party’s legislative leader Siddaramaiah in a bid to save the state’s 13-month-old Congress-JD-S coalition government from collapsing.

“All our 22 ministers have submitted their resignation letters to Siddaramaiah to make way for the rebel legislators and save the coalition government,” party’s state in-charge KC Venugopal told reporters.

Besides, Independent MLA Nagesh also resigned as Small-Scale Industries Minister and withdrew support to the coalition government led by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“I’ve already withdrawn my support to govt headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state I would extend my support to the Govt of BJP if called for by your good self,” Karnataka Independent MLA Nagesh in his resignation letter to state Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.