New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his remark on NPR, saying that the poor people will benefit from it. He also accused the Congress of spreading lies on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier criticised the NRC-NPR as an attack on the poor. “Whether NRC or NPR, it is a tax on the poor, demonetisation was a tax on the poor. It is an attack on poor people, now the poor is asking how will we get jobs?” Rahul Gandhi had said in Chattisgarh.

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to show one clause in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that has provisions to take away the citizenship of anyone. “I challenge Rahul Baba,” he said adding that the ‘Congress and company’ are spreading rumours that this act will take away the citizenship of minorities, Muslims.

The minister was addressing a public rally in Shimla to commemorate BJP’s second year in power in the state.

On Thursday, Amit Shah said it’s time to punish the “tukde-tukde gang”, in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. “It is time to punish the tukde-tukde gang, which is responsible for the violence in the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress party. The people of Delhi should punish them,” Shah had said.