BJP holds protest near Kharge’s residence for ‘insulting’ PM Modi; Rajnath Singh calls Congress leader’s statement…

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sparked a controversy with his remarks "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", in response to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere", during an event in Bihar’s Patna.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge (AI)

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday held a protest near the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protesters were stopped by police when they tried to march from Sena Bhawan Circle towards Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers raised slogans in protest of the alleged insult, demanding an apology from Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The BJP had given a call for nationwide protests over Kharge’s remark against Prime Minister Modi during an event in Patna.

On Sunday, while addressing a function commemorating the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister Shrikrishna Singh, Kharge said the Congress will send those involved in carrying out alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to jail.

During this, a member of the audience interrupted Kharge’s speech and shouted, “Modi won’t go anywhere.” “Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (even Modi’s father would go),” Kharge retorted from the dais.

‘Extremely unfortunate’: Rajnath Singh on Kharge’s PM remarks

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday decried Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “extremely unfortunate” and said it reflects that the main opposition party has not just suffered a political downfall but an ideological downfall as well.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sparked a controversy with his remarks “Modi ka baap bhi jayega”, in response to an audience member’s comment that “the PM would not go anywhere”, during an event in Bihar’s Patna.

The incident took place while Kharge was speaking at the programme to celebrate the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.

When asked about Kharge’s remarks, Singh told reporters it is “extremely unfortunate”. The Congress president’s remarks have hurt the sentiments of crores of people of the country, he added.

“Given the position Kharge ji holds, he is expected to demonstrate greater seriousness, restraint, dignity and responsible conduct in public life. If the national president of Congress himself uses such language, it is not only contrary to the dignity of his post, but also raises serious questions about Congress’s political culture,” he said.

The standard of Congress politics is declining every day, he added.

Singh said Kharge’s remarks reflect that the Congress has suffered not just a political downfall, but an ideological downfall as well.

“And Congress should remember that in a democracy, the public keeps account of everything and gives a fitting reply when the time comes,” he added.