Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, a day after joining Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, engaged in a war of words with his former party colleague Swapan Dasgupta on Twitter. In a series of Tweets, the singer-turned Politian accused the saffron camp of awarding top key positions to those who jumped ship before the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Babaul, in his response to Swapan Dasgupta's claim that Babul Supriyo's "defection may end up damaging his own image", said, "Did I create history by shifting sides? Well, all the 'rivals' who joined the BJP, were embraced and made to sit on top posts – while ignoring all those 'real' BJP grassroots fighters – should be dumped because they may have all spoiled their images (like you said I did) and tarnished BJP's image. Right?"

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, in his tweet, had also said that the anger of BJP supporters and 'disgust' of ordinary people after Babul Supriyo joined the TMC was 'very real'. In response to this, Babul Supriyo said that he accepted this but his anger too has been 'real'.

“What about this same Babul publicly protesting against inducting ‘outsiders’ into BJP? Did BJP do good to its image then? Please ask the same supporters who were sidelined by these ‘outsiders’,” Babul Supriyo wrote, referring to the wave of defections from the TMC to BJP that had occurred before the West Bengal Assembly election this year.

Excited to join Trinamool Congress:

Shortly after joining the TMC here, former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday said he is extremely excited to be a part of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and will work hard for the development of West Bengal.

Asked if he would quit as BJP MP from Asansol, Supriyo said he will follow the rulebook. “When I had said two months back that I want to quit politics, I was serious about it. After getting this new opportunity, however, I decided to change my mind.

“I am very excited about joining the TMC. I will work for the development of Bengal,” he stated. Supriyo also said that he will be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

“I am grateful to Abhishek Banerjee, (TMC national general secretary) and Mamata Banerjee for giving me an opportunity to work for the state. “I will follow the rulebook; there is no point in holding on to the Asansol seat when I have joined the TMC,” he added.