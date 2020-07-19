New Delhi: In yet another scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the ruling party has “institutionalised lies” for which “India will have to pay the price”. “The BJP has institutionalised lies — (on) Covid-19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths; (on) GDP by using a new calculation method; and (on) Chinese aggression by frightening the media. Also Read - 'To Save Their Leaders...': Rajasthan Minister Slams MHA For Asking CM Gehlot For Report on 'Phone Tapping'

"The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price," the Congress leader tweeted.

He had earlier warned the government that by August 10 India will cross the two million-mark in coronavirus cases and advised the government to take proper steps after India recorded one million cases.

Prior to this, Rahul tarined guns on the Modi regime on the India-China border dispute, saying India has been “disturbed and disrupted” in the areas of foreign policy, relations with neighblouring countries and economy in the las t six years, giving the chinese confidence to attack India in such an aggressive manner.

He had highlighted how India’s relations with the neighbouring countries have soured giving examples of Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. He had also pointed out how the unemployment in the country is at the peak, adding that the country is not doing great on the international front too as the relations with foreign countries have become “transactional”.