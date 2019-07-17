As the ongoing Karnataka political crisis continues, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who are camping in Mumbai, are not to be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing session of the state Assembly. The apex court further gave the Speaker liberty to decide on the resignation of the rebel MLAs.

Following the ruling by the SC, BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao told PTI that a saffron party can be expected to take charge in Karnataka by next week and that the Congress-JDS government, led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, will lose the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“We will not shy away from our responsibility,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The coalition government is in “clear minority” and should go, Rao said.

On the direction of the Supreme Court, Rao said the speaker cannot be “arbitrary” and should take a decision within a reasonable time-frame.

“Since now he (the speaker) has gone beyond a point, at least at this point, there should not be a compelling whip to participate. So, in a way, the Supreme Court while accepting Speaker’s domain has created a situation where these MLAs should not be compelled to attend the trust vote. So, whip should not be the factor,” he said.

“So, the Supreme Court in a way has given protection to 15 MLAs while exercising their right. Now, in my view, disqualification (of rebel MLAs) is not possible,” Rao contended. The way Supreme Court has given the direction, it is in a way, a guideline for the speaker for the future,” he added.

With Inputs From PTI