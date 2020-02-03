New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday served a show-cause notice to the party leader Anantkumar Hegde over his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, a report quoted BJP’s Karnataka chief Nalim Kumar Kateel as saying.

The BJP is known to have sought an explanation from Hegde for his comments.

Anantkumar Hegde had on Sunday slammed Mahatma Gandhi, calling the freedom struggle led by him a ‘drama’. While addressing a public event in Bengaluru, Hegde had questioned as to how ‘such people’ come to be called ‘Mahatma’ in India.

“None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle,” he had said.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and clarify his position on Hegde’s ‘objectionable’ remarks.

“They are disparaging the national movement. If PM Modi and the BJP government are sincere about 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, we demand that PM Modi comes to Parliament and clarifies his position,” Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Saying that the BJP is practising politics of violence and polarisation, Anand Sharma said that the desperate BJP has inflicted deep wounds on the soul of the country just to get votes during elections.

Meanwhile, parry sources at the BJP had revealed that Hegde’s swipe at Mahatma Gandhi has irked the top party leadership.