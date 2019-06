New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House on Friday (June 28) and Monday (July 1).

According to sources, the whip has been issued as some important legislations are likely to be taken up for passage.

The BJP has a clear majority in the house with 303 MPs. At present, the strength of the Lok Sabha is 542.