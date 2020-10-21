Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Ahead of the 243-seat assembly elections in Bihar, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the partnership between BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is as “superhit” as the opening jodi of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar Physically And Mentally Exhausted, Tejashwi's Jibe at CM

Speaking at a mega rally in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, Singh said that one can debate on the quantum of development done by the alliance government in Bihar, but no one can point a finger at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on corruption.

Attacking the opposition RJD, he said, "People have seen the 15-year rule of 'lalten' (RJD's poll symbol lantern) and they have also seen the development of Bihar during the BJP-JD(U) alliance government. The performance of these two governments cannot be compared. The state transformed under the NDA government."

“I am not making this claim that Nitish Kumar has done everything for Bihar. It could be debated whether he has done enough work or less work or more was required to be done, but there can be no debate on their integrity,” Singh added in all praises for CM Nitish Kumar.

Taking potshots at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Singh, in local Bhojpuri language, said ‘lalten‘ has cracked and its oil has leaked and nothing will work now. Singh said welfare schemes of the Modi government not only empowered the poor and the downtrodden but also raised their standard of living.

The BJP-JD(U) combine is pitted against the grand alliance of the RJD, the Congress and Left parties. Some other smaller parties are also in the fray.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in three phases – October 28, November 3 and November 7 – while the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(With PTI inputs)